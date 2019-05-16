How the Championship table would look based on 2019's results
The season is all but over, with just the play-off final between Aston Villa and Derby County left before the conclusion of the 2018/19 Championship campaign.
But how important has the second half of the season been in determining the final standing of clubs in the league table, and how might it have impacted their form in the all important play-offs? Click and scroll through the images below to see how the league table would look based on results since the start of 2019...