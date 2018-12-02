Leeds United Ladies 4 Doncaster Rovers Belles 3: Belles exit FA Cup after seven-goal thriller

Doncaster Rovers Belles were knocked out of the SSE Women’s FA Cup despite a battling display at Leeds United.

Amy Higginbotham scored a 94th minute equaliser for Belles to make it 3-3 and take a thrilling game into extra time.

However, Katie Thompson’s 25-yard strike sent the home side – who play in the league below Belles – through to the third round.

Zoe Belding had given Doncaster a third minute lead but two goals from Rebecca Hunt, including a penalty, turned the game on its head.

Belles captain Izzy Whittle headed an equaliser after 35 minutes before Hannah Campbell restored the hosts’ lead seconds later.