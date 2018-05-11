‘Managerial candidates advised Spireites not to offer out of contract players new deals’ - Carson

Chesterfield director and company secretary Ashley Carson has revealed the shortlist of managerial candidates all advised the Spireites not to offer deals to those players out of contract this summer.

Following the departures of experienced trio Ian Evatt, Sam Hird and Drew Talbot, the club has confirmed Josh Kay, Giles Coke, Dylan Parkin and Jack Brownell will also not be offered new contracts to stay.

“When we spoke to the short-listed candidates for the managerial vacancy, they all supported the view that we needed a fresh start following relegation,” said Carson.

“They advised that we should not offer contracts to any of the players whose deals are due to expire.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the players who are leaving us - some of whom have given many years’ service to the club - and wish them all the best for the future.”

Kay made 11 appearances after being signed from Barnsley in January while an injury limited Coke to just two appearances after signing as a free agent in February.

Goalkeeper Parkin featured regularly on the substitutes bench after graduating from the academy, without making a first-team appearance.

Young midfielder Brownell, who also came through the academy, made a solitary appearance as a substitute against Charlton at the end of the 2016/17 season.