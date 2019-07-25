Non-League Football: Pre-season win eludes Hallam so far

Action from the Stocksbridge PS v Spennymoor Town friendly

Hallam start their league campaign at newly formed North Ferriby and have so far yet to register a win in pre-season following a 2-0 defeat at BetVictor NPL North West Division side Brighouse Town on Tuesday evening

You can’t read too much into pre-season games however, it’s all about reaching match fitness levels in readiness for the big kick-off and getting the new players to gel into the squad.

Also Hallam’s defeats have come against Sheffield FC 4-0 (two divisions higher), Maltby Main 2-0 (One division higher) and a very spirited performance against a Chestefield first team squad 2-1 after they had led 1-0 through a Sam Smith penalty.

Steve Whitehead’s side might well have hit the front inside the first 15 minutes against Brighouse with Julian Lawrence heading a good chance straight at the keeper then then seeing his volleyed cleared off the line following a corner.

The home side had the lead however on 34 minutes before wrapping up the win with the second three minutes much against the run of play.

Dronfield Town remain unbeaten in four preseason games after easing to a 5-1 win against Renishaw Rangers at Stonelow Road.

Parkgate were beaten 4-0 by a strong Guiseley team from the National League North.

The Steelmen host Teversal on Saturday in their final warm-up game ahead of their opener at Armthorpe Welfare in just over a weeks time.

Athersley Recreation registered their first pre-season win beating Horbury Town 1-0 where Kai Hancock netted the only goal 18 minutes from time.

“I’m delighted to have the first win under our belt,” said Athersley boss Graham Nicholas. “ I’m pleased with how things are going, i think we’re one signing away from finalizing the first team squad. The camaraderie is good and we look like a team that’s playing for each other and helping each other out.”

Its been a busy time for Staveley MW who suffered their first warm-up defeat in five games losing out 4-2 to Sheffield Wednesday U23’s. Tom Poole had the Trojans in front inside the opening five minutes before the young Owls hit back to lead 3-1 just past the hour. Joe Cheeseman gave Staveley hope of extending their undefeated run pulling one back four minutes from time only for the visitors to wrap up the win with the fourth in the final minute.

The BetVictor League campaign gets underway a little later on Saturday, August 17 where Stocksbridge Park Steels continued their build up for the trip to Kidsgrove Athletic # with a first warm-up win coming from behind to beat Nostell MW 2-1 away to bounce back from 5-0 reversal against a Sheffield Wednesday first team squad and Spennyooor Town of the National League North.

Richard Collier’s fourth minute free-kick had given Nostell and early boost. But Steels skipper Kurtis Turner leveling things up with a low shot from distance on the hour leveled things up with Luke Mangham hitting the winner from the penalty spot six minutes from time.

Friendlies

Saturday: (3pm unless stated) Armthorpe Wel v Robin Hood Ath, Athersley Rec v Beeston St Anthony’s (2pm), Dodworth MW v Worsbrough BA (1pm), Dunkirk v Staveley MW, Frickley Ath v Rossington Main, Maltby Main v Stocksbridge PS, Parkgate v Teversal, (1pm), Renishaw Rangers v Retford FC, Worksop Town v Matlock Town.

Tuesday, July 30 (7.45pm unless stated), Athersley Rec v North Gawber Colliery, (7.30pm), Haworh Colliery v Frickley Ath (7.30pm), Penistone Church v Brighouse Town (7.30), Staveley MW Doncaster Rovers U23’s, Tadcaster Magnets v Armthorpe Wel (7.30pm).