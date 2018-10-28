Non-League Football: Handsworth make it a hat-trick of wins under interim management team

Handsworth Parramore climbed up to fifth in the Toolstation NCEL Premier Division after making it three wins on the spin in all competitions under the interim management team of Jonathan Froggatt and Steve Istead.

They beat Garforth Town 3-1 at home, goals from Brad Nicholson, Ollie Fearon on Josh Hemmingway doing the damage.

Action from Armthorpe Welfare v Dronfield Town clash. Pic: Steve Pennock

Nicholson opened the scoring on 12 minutes when he forced the ball home from close range, after his initial header from a Jamie Green free-kick had been saved.

Fearon hit the post just before the break but the forward was not to be denied when he doubled the lead three minutes into the second period with a cool finish.

Hemmingway sealed the points with the third on 70 minutes after getting on the end of Green’s superb pass as Handsworth moved to within seven points of the leaders with two games in hand.

“We dominated the game game and without being disrespectful could have won by a lot more,” said Istead.

In-form Penistone Church climbed to the dizzy heights of second after coming from behind to beat Athersley Recreation 4-2 at the DSM Meamorial Ground - making it five league wins in the last six.

The visitors took a 24th lead through a Kieran Scargill penalty awarded for handball, but Penistone were behind for just seven minutes as Sam Scrivens equalised.

Kieran Ryan edged Church in front two minutes after the break and Nathan Keightley quickly made it 3-1, timing his run to perfection to tuck home a cross from the right.

Athersley were given hope on 82 minutes when Josh Wright curled in a superb 20-yard free kick but Penistone wrapped up the points with the fourth three minutes later, Scrivens winning the race for a ball over the top to hook a shot over the on-rushing 'keeper.

Hallam showed resilience and determination to extend their unbeaten run to 11 matches despite finishing with nine-men in an eventful 3-3 draw at Division One high-flyers Grimsby Borough.

Grimsby had not lost in the league at home in seven games in which time they had conceded just four goals. So it wasn’t the start the Countrymen were hoping for when Marc Cooper fired the hosts in front after just six minutes.

Tom Wilson though with a smart turn and finish in the area had Hallam level midway through the first period, only to fall behind once more on 35 minutes when Cooper took advantage of a fortunate rebound off a defender to score his second of the game.

Back came the Countrymen again just five minutes later, Kieran Watson scoring with a clinical finish from Sam Smith’s through ball. Yet Grimsby had the lead for a third time on the stroke of half-time with Cooper completing his hat-trick.

It was all square on the hour with Watson tucking away his second after a free-kick had been headed back across goal by Smith. Moments later Hallam found themselves down to ten men with Reece Treasure shown a straight red for retaliation.

The red cards didn’t stop there when on 70 minutes it became nine versus ten with Hallam’s Tyler Bradley sent off along with Grimsby’s Liam Hignot following a fracas.

But the visitors held on for a deserved share of the spoils.

Maltby Main were held to a goalless draw at lowly Hall Road Rangers, their third stalemate in the in the last five games.

Steve Woolley’s exquisite free-kick 14 minutes from time saw Worksop Town extend their unbeaten run to six games in league and cup with a 1-0 win at Staveley MW.

Rejuvenated Parkgate made it six wins on the spin in all competitions beating Rossington Main 2-0 at Green Lane to complete a quick-fire league double.

Swallownest came from 2-0 down at home against Ollerton Town to draw 2-2, and Worsbrough Bridge Athletic also came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with AFC Emley at Park Road to end a run of four defeats on the spin.

Armthorpe Welfare beat Dronfield Town 4-1 at Church Street to end a run of three games without a win, but battling Harworth Colliery went down to a narrow 1-0 defeat at leaders Winterton Rangers.

Fixtures, Tuesday: Evo-Stik League Cup second round: Frickley Athletic v Farsley Celtic, Mickleover Sports v Buxton, Sheffield FC v Marske United.

NCEL League Cup third round: Dronfield Town v Staveley MW, Hallam v Knaresborough Town, Liversedge v Armthorpe Wel.

Division One: Selby Town v Swallownest.

Wednesday, NCEL League Cup third round: Athersley Rec v Eccleshill United, Campion v AFC Emley, FC Bolsover v Penistone Church, Maltby Main v Thackley, Ollerton Town v Worsbrough BA, Worksop Town v Winterton Rangers.