Northern Counties East League: Armthorpe Welfare pegged back for a draw

Armthorpe Welfare saw two-points slip away at Dronfield Town in a game of two halves.

Luke Williams edged Welfare in front on 21 minutes with a fine individual goal, cutting inside from the left and going past a defender before finding the bottom corner.

Williams was instrumental in the second on 38 minutes, getting away down the left before crossing for Josh Bucknall to convert his ninth goal of the season to give Mike Carmody’s side a 2-0 lead at interval.

Dronfield fought back in the second half. Welfare goalkeeper Ryan Bedford did his best saving a penalty but the home side did reduced the arrears on 68 minutes when Tom Fairweather headed in from a corner.

And just three minutes later Dronfield had restored parity as Callum Mawbey curled in a free-kick

“We were superb in the first half, “ said Carmody. “Everything we worked on – pace movement, tempo and moving the ball around – we put that into the first half and deserved our lead.

“Our second half performance left a lot to be desired.

“We showed none of the of those traits but full credit to Dronfield for them to dig in and turn the game around.

“We as a team know that we have to sort out our inability to play for 90 minutes.

“That said, we are probably one of the youngest squads in the league so we have to learn how to manage games.

“It’s something we’ll be working on very hard to put right for this Saturday’s return fixture.”

Harworth Colliery slumped to a fifth league defeat on the spin after being thumped 7-1 at home by high-riding Grimsby Borough.

The game was as good as over inside the opening 34 minutes with the visitors taking a commanding 4-0 lead.

With only seven minutes played, Daniel Trott scored from outside the penalty area to give the visitors the lead.

It became two on 12 minutes with Trott netting again from the edge of the penalty area.

Unfortunately Harworth had no response to Grimsby’s fine passing display and paid the price on 23 minutes a header from an unmarked Callum Lovett made it 3-0.

Trott broke through the defence on 34 minutes to claim his third goal and Grimsby’s fourth.

There was just glimmer of hope for Harworth just before the interval as Bruno Holden rounded the visiting keeper to reduce the arrears.

The second half saw more positivity from Harworth, yet they conceded a fifth goal scored by Marc Cooper on 68 minutes which effectively sealed the win for the visitors.

A Jack Debnam penalty made it six on 79 minutes and James Wroot pounced on a loose ball to complete the scoring five minutes from time.

On Saturday Harworth travel to Winterton Rangers who are top of the league and have already beaten Colliery twice this season.

In the Premier Division, Maltby Main went down 1-0 at home against Knaresborough Town which saw the Miners beaten for the first time in five outings in a game that saw both teams finish with ten-men

Brad Walker knocked home the rebound after a shot had comeback off the crossbar on six minutes for what proved to be the only goal of the game.

Knaresborough found themselves down to ten-men inside the first minute of the second half. Nick Black shown a straight red for kicking out.

Josh Nodder volleyed just over as the Miners looked to make their numerical advantage count. However, that all changed on 57 minutes when Danny Frost was harshly sent off as he attempted to block the ball.

Maltby went agonisingly close to grabbing a late equaliser when Jonathan Hill’s effort from a corner struck the post.