Nottingham Forest come to Barnsley’s aid as goalkeeper signs on emergency loan

Barnsley have solved their goalkeeping problem by signing Nottingham Forest stopper Jordan Smith.

The 23 year old has moved to Oakwell on a week-long deal after Jack Walton picked up an injury against Bradford City in the Checaktrade Trophy on Tuesday.

Adam Davies is currently on international duty with Wales, hence the need for a short-term fix.

Smith, who has made almost 50 appearances for Forest, goes straight into the Reds squad to face Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

“Firstly we’re really thankful to Nottingham Forest for allowing us to take Jordan on-loan, they’ve helped us out when we needed it,” said Barnsley, chief executive Gauthier Ganaye.

“We’re really pleased to be able to bring in a goalkeeper with Jordan’s experience at such short notice and we look forward to welcoming him into the squad.

“It’s really unfortunate that both our senior goalkeepers are unavailable at once, but these situations can happen in football. We have an important game this weekend and we’ll be backed by another superb away contingent, I know Jordan is looking forward to seeing that already.”

The Reds are back on the road after a run of five successive games at Oakwell in three different competitions.

They have produced two wins in League One, an FA Cup victory and a draw and a win in the Checkatrade Trophy, and did so after damaging back-to-back away losses.

And assistant head coach Andreas Winkler is pleased with the response.

Winkler said: “In the whole season, there will always be a period when you lose. This is maybe the most important period as then you can see how the squad comes back and how the lads happen the situations. “And they have handled it brilliantly and now we are very pleased with the situation.

“Right now, we know where we are and every match is a fight. It does not matter if you play Bradford, Accrington or Sunderland. At the beginning of the season, everyone told me that every squad can beat you and that is right.

“I think these big games at the end of the year come at the right moment. If you have a strong side like we have now and everyone stays like that, it is the best moment to play these matches. “It is not the end of the season, but at this moment, we are really happy with the situation.”