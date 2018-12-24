Alex Bruce silences dad’s critics after Aston Villa fans issue ‘warning’ to Sheffield Wednesday

Alex Bruce has leapt to the defence of his dad after Aston Villa fans issued a ‘warning’ to Sheffield Wednesday.

Steve Bruce was sacked by Aston Villa in October after just one win in their previous nine Championship managers.

Alex Bruce has defended his dad

The 57-year-old’s relationship with the fans had seemingly broken down with one supporter throwing a cabbage at him before one game.

However, The Star understands that the Owls are close to agreeing terms with the former Villa manager and there could be an official announcement this week.

Many Sheffield Wednesday have reacted positively to the news but some Aston Villa fans have issued them with a warning.

One Twitter account named ‘Vile and Proud’ tweeted: “To any Sheffield Wednesday fans who think Steve Bruce will be a good appointment, just remember you've played us off the park at Villa Park last 2 years, he pinpointed Forestieri as a major threat when he was banned and made the best squad in the league look ****.”

Wigan Athletic defender Alex Bruce took to Twitter to defend his dad of being ‘haters’.

Bruce responded: Also took you from the relegation zone to a play off final within 12 months, left you with a far healthier squad on and off the field, with a net spend of next to nothing compared to previous managers who spent millions but all good #haters.

“End of the day you’re a lot better now than you were when he took over and that’s a fact!! Di Matteo spent approx £55million, Dad had to do a lot of wheeling and dealing in his time at Villa.

“Let’s hope he’s appreciated a bit more at his next job I’m sure he will be enjoy your Xmas.”