Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield Wednesday to announce new manager, Leeds United eye £5m winger, Stoke want Bundesliga star plus updates on Aston Villa, Derby, Ipswich and West Brom

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Besitkas are open to selling Leeds United target Jermain Lens in January, if the club meets president Fikret Orman’s €5million asking price. (Turkiye Gazetesi)

Leeds are weighing up a loan move for Everton defender Mason Holgate, who has been granted permission to leave the club on a temporary basis next month. (The Sun)

Pawel Cibicki is set to leave Leeds next month with the 24-year-old thought to be ‘very close’ to a move to Swedish side Elfsborg. (Aftonbladet – in Sweden)

Meanwhile, Caleb Ekuban’s switch to Trabzonspor from Leeds has hit a stumbling block after the Turkish club want the Whites to lower their €1million asking price. (Miliyet – in Turkey)

Middlesbrough are eyeing an £8million move for prolific Genk forward Mbwana Samatta after striking 15 times in 23 outings for the Belgium club this season. (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa are considering recalling defender Tommy Elphick, who is currently on loan at Hull City. (Sunday People)

Nottingham Forest will allow wantaway midfielder Liam Birdcutt to leave the club in January, with Ipswich Town among the potential suitors. (Football Insider)

Crystal Palace are the latest club to be linked with Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley following Watford's and Newcastle United’s interest earlier in the month. (Daily Mail)

Stoke City are interested in bringing Turkey and Fortuna Dusseldorf winger Kenan Karaman to the Bet 365 Stadium in January. (Daily Mirror)

Sheffield Wednesday are close to appointing Steve Bruce as Jos Luhukay's successor. (Sheffield Star)

Derby County could face losing highly-rated youngster Louie Sibley with Wolverhampton Wanderers lining up a bid for the 17-year-old. (Sunday People)

Wigan Athletic board member Joe Royle is said to have overruled manager Paul Cook by blocking a move for Celtic scout Mick Doherty. (The Sun)

Burnley are prepared to listen to offers for attacking duo Ashley Barnes and Sam Vokes in order to fund a move for West Bromwich Albion’s Jay Rodriguez. (The Sun)

West Brom loanee Dwight Gayle has admitted a permanent move from Newcastle United “could be on the cards”. (Express & Star)

Ipswich Town could attempt to make a move for free agent and former Derby County attacker Simon Dawkins following his release from MLS club San Jose Earthquakes. (The Sun)

A host of Championship clubs are tracking the progress of Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney with interest thought to be “growing”. (The Sun)