Sacked Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay pictured leaving city

Sacked Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay has been pictured with his suitcases at the city’s railway station a day after losing his job.

The former Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach chief left the club by mutual consent on Friday with the Owls in 18th position, just five points above the Championship relegation zone.

Jos Luhukay pictured at Sheffield railway station on December 22 - the day after being sacked as Sheffield Wednesday manager. Picture: Hollee Gibson

Luhukay had only been in charge since January, having succeeded Carlos Carvalhal at Hillsborough.

Hollee Gibson, who took the photograph, said: “He was keeping a low profile and was very quiet.

“I was with my boyfriend and my little boy, who are Blades fans. It was my boyfriend who noticed him and I manged to get a couple of photos while taking some of my little boy.”

Despite inheriting an injury-ravaged squad, the Dutchman guided Wednesday to a 15th-placed finish last term.

After a sluggish start to the 2018/19 campaign, Luhukay turned the Owls' results around and the club went into the second international break occupying the final play-off berth.

But the Owls have slipped into the bottom half of the division after winning just one of their last 10 outings, with angry Wednesdayites calling for Luhukay's head in recent weeks.

Luhukay took charge of 48 Wednesday matches, with his win ratio just 33.33 per cent.