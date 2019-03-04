Sheffield Derby: Everything you need to know as the big day arrives

As the countdown to one of the most eagerly anticipated Steel City derbies in years continues, here is everything you need to know.

When is the game?

Owls' goalkeeper Cameron Dawson saves from Blades David McGoldrick in the Steel City Derby in November. Picture: Steve Ellis

Sheffield Wednesday will take on Sheffield United in the 131st competitive Steel City derby at Hillsborough on Monday, March 4. Kick-off is at 7.45pm

What’s the recent form of both teams?

Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten under new manager Steve Bruce and haven’t lost in the league since a 3-0 defeat at Hull City on January 12.

Sheffield United haven’t lost since the 1-0 defeat at Swansea on January 19.

Action from the previous Steel City Derby. Picture: Steve Ellis

What about form in the derby?

Sheffield Wednesday have won 41 games, while United have won 46. A total of 42 Steel City Derbies, including the most recent at Bramall Lane in November (0-0) have ended in a draw.

Are tickets still available?

Sheffield Wednesday said a ‘limited’ number of tickets were still available on the Kop, South and Grandstand remain available to supporters registered on the club’s databse prior to December 1, 2018.

Shefield United have completely sold out their allocation for the match.

What have police said?

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, who is running the policing operation for Monday’s derby at Hillsborough, said the focus of the operation is ‘safety’.

He will have 300 officers on duty for the game, including some drafted in from other forces to boost numbers, and said they have been briefed to ‘take positive action’ if any fans become involved in disorder or are deemed at risk of becoming embroiled.

Chief Supt Morley also said pubs could be closed if there is any sign of disorder before or after the game.

Drones wil also be used in the policing operation at the derby.

How can I get there?

A convoy of trams will be put on before and after the game but police warned of a number of road closures around Hillsborough before and after the game

What's the latest out of both camps in the run up to the game?

Centre-half Tom Lees insists Sheffield Wednesday head into 131st competitive Sheffield derby as underdogs, despite their improved run of form.

Despite losing several members of his squad to injury in recent weeks, manager Chris Wilder revealed United's recent training sessions have been uncompromising encounters as the likes of Jack O'Connell and former Sheffield Wednesday centre-forward Gary Madine steel themselves for battle.

What will the Star be doing on matchday?

Monday’s Star will include a 16-page derby pullout with all the build-up to the match.

There will also be four pages in news previewing the game and looking at the planned policing operation.

We will also have our Wednesday, United and news reporters at the game and you can keep up-to-date and follow the match LIVE on our website.

And finally …

For an alternative look ahead to the game, spare a thought for the Hudson family.

