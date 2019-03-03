Sheffield Derby: Fans to be given chance to show appreciation for two city legends

Football fans on both sides of Sheffield’s football divide are being asked to back the efforts of legendary city fundraiser John Burkhill at tomorrow’s Steel City Derby

John, also known as Sheffield’s Man With a Pram, will once again be outside Hillsborough at the 131st competitive derby on Monday night collecting donations for Macmillan Cancer Support.

John Burkhill , Sheffield's famous fundraiser 'Man With A Pram' , at a surprise celebration at Sheffield Town Hall to mark his 80th birthday. Picture: Scott Merrylees

The 80-year-old has competed in more than 1,000 charity races and has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

He is also a familar face across Sheffield with his pram and even took out for a walk on Christmas Day.

John, whose wife and daughter both died of cancer, said he 'enjoyed every minute' of raising cash, in particular meeting people and hearing their stories of how Macmillan Cancer Support has helped them.

Tony Foulds, pictured at the Mi Amigo memorial in Endcliffe Park. Picture: Chris Etchells

Fans will also be able to shower their appreciation for another Sheffield pensioner – Tony Foulds, whose dedication has helped ensure the sacrifice of 10 US airmen has never been forgotten.

Sheffield Wednesday fan Tony Foulds will be in the directors’ box at Hillsborough.

Tony, aged 82, became a worldwide star as he took centre stage at a flypast in Endcliffe Park, organised following his years of dedication to the memorial for the Mi Amigo crew who died in the 1944 crash.

And now, as well as taking up his prime seat in the directors’ box, he will also take to the pitch to make the half-time draw – giving fans the chance to show their appreciation for his efforts in ensuring the crew’s memory lives on.

Tony said: “It’s going to be brilliant. I’m a Wednesday fan and I’ll be in the directors’ box.

“I’m taking my next door neighbour but he isn’t a Wednesdayite so I’ve told him he’ll have to keep his mouth shut!”

See The Star on Monday for a 16-page pull-out previewing one of the most eagerly anticipated Sheffield derbies in years.