Sheffield Derby: This is what forecasters say about whether the remnants of Storm Freya could have an impact on tonight's match

After Storm Freya battered the city with 60mph winds overnight, forecasters have given their predictions as to what the weather will be like for tonight's Sheffield Derby.

The Met Office said any remnants of overnight rain will soon die out, leading to a dry and bright day with sunny spells.

Owls' Joey Pelupessy at full stretch to stop Blades' Jack O'Connell in the last Sheffield Derby. Picture: Steve Ellis

It is expected to turn cloudy later in the afternoon with a few showers possible.

Showers will continue through the evening and overnight, before clouds clear leading temperatures to fall as low as 2°C.

Owls' Matt Penney gets away from Blades' John Fleck in the last Steel City Derby. Picture: Steve Ellis

As for the wind, speeds are due to drop to around 10mph but gusts could still be as high as 25mph during the match, the Met Office said.

Sheffield Wednesday take on Sheffield United in the 131st competitive derby at Hilsborough tonight. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.