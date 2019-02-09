Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United fans planning tribute to Owls supporter who died in Barcelona

Football fans are being asked to pay tribute to a Sheffield Wednesday supporter who died after suffering a heart attack in Barcelona where he was celebrating his 50th bithday.

Mark Hague died after watching the football match between Barcelona and Valencia at the Nou Camp stadium on Saturday, February 2.

Mark Hague, pictured with his daughter Molly.

The dad-of-one was visiting the Spanish city with his wife Alison and would have turned 50 on Monday.

Now, his friends are hoping both Wednesday and Rotherham United supporters come together to pay tribute to him at the South Yorkshire derby on Saturday, February 16.

His friend Richard Greaves said: "He was a fantastic guy with a wide network of friends who are all now heartbroken.

Mark Hague

"With the response on social media, I am now beginning to realise just how many lives he touched."

Mark, a life-long Wednesday season-ticket holder of Kimberworth, Rotherham, had been to the La Liga game between Barcelona and Valencia.

He was on his way to meet his wife after the match when he fell ill.

Mr Greaves said it was understood he had suffered a heart attack.

He said: "He left the Nou Camp and was on his way back to his hotel when he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest by all accounts.

"It's all been very sudden and it's hit us all like a sledgehammer.

“It's just so shocking for us all to come to terms with."

Mr Hague – known as 'Haggis' to his friends – was a director of a Mexborough-based roofing merchants.

He leaves his wife Alison and 19-year-old daughter Molly.

Mr Greaves said: "I knew he was a popular man but it's only when horrible things like this happen that you realise just how popular."

He added Mr Hague was very popular among Rotherham United fans in Kimberworth..

He said: "It's all very raw and it's just an awful situation for everyone.

“He was very fit and went to the gym regularly – it's just such a shock."

Mr Greaves said funeral details had yet to be arranged.