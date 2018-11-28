Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United Live: news and transfer rumours as both Jos Luhukay and Chris Wilder celebrate vital mid-week wins | 28 November

Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday earned a win in last night's mid-week matches against Brentford and Bolton respectively.

Keep track of all the latest team news, injury updates and transfer rumours on today's live blog.

Tom Lees and Oliver Norwood

Tom Lees and Oliver Norwood