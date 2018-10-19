Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United Live: team news and transfer rumours as Owls prepare to play Middlesbrough tonight and Blades take on Derby tomorrow | 19 October Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... The Championship is back tonight as Sheffield Wednesday take on Middlesbrough at him in a 7.45pm kick off. Meanwhile, Chris Wilder's Sheffield United prepare to play Derby County tomorrow. Keep track of all the latest news and updates on our live blog. Jos Luhukay and Chris Wilder Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach nominated for Championship goal of the month after stunner against Leeds United