Sheffield Wednesday fans have already had their say on Steve Bruce Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sheffield Wednesday fans have been having their say on social media about Steve Bruce potentially taking over at Hillsborough. Jos Luhukay lost his job on Friday and the Star understands Wednesday are looking to move quickly to bring the former Manchester United defender in. Sheffield Wednesday fans have had their say on Steve Bruce Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield Wednesday to announce new manager, Leeds United eye £5m winger, Stoke want Bundesliga star plus updates on Aston Villa, Derby, Ipswich and West Brom Sacked Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay pictured leaving city