Sheffield Wednesday fans left furious with The Sun ahead of tonight’s FA Cup draw

Sheffield Wednesday fans have hit out at the The Sun ahead of tonight’s FA Cup fourth round draw.

Wednesday ensured their name would be in the hat tonight following their goalless draw with League One Luton Town on Saturday.

The draw will take place after Wolves host Liverpool tonight with Wednesday fans needing to look out for ball number 5.

Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers are the only two South Yorkshire sides left in the fourth round draw after Sheffield United and Rotherham United both crashed out at the weekend.

However, despite Sheffield United’s shock 1-0 defeat at home to non-league Barnet The Sun still mistakenly included the club’s crest in their fourth-round draw round up.

And, even worse, their badge was mistakenly used in place of Sheffield Wednesday’s to signify their ball number in tonight’s draw.

Unsurprisingly, the mistake has not gone down well with fans on social media.

Supporters on Sheffield Wednesday fan group ‘The Wednesday Sing’ were furious with the mistake, describing it as a ‘joke’.

Fans hoping to see the draw will need to tune into BBC One at around 10pm following the conclusion of Wolves vs Liverpool.

If you’ve not got access to a television then you can watch it on BBC iplayer with the fixtures taking place on the weekend of January 26/27.

These are the ball numbers

1 Bolton Wanderers

2 Millwall

3 Gillingham

4 Brentford

5 Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town

6 Manchester United

7 Everton

8 Tottenham Hotspur

9 Doncaster Rovers

10 Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers

11 Chelsea

12 Crystal Palace

13 Derby County or Southampton

14 Accrington Stanley

15 Bristol City

16 Newport County

17 Oldham Athletic

18 Shrewsbury Town or Stoke City

19 Arsenal

20 Manchester City

21 Brighton and Hove Albion

22 West Ham United

23 Watford

24 Burnley

25 Queens Park Rangers

26 Barnet

27 Portsmouth

28 AFC Wimbledon

29 West Bromwich Albion

30 Middlesbrough

31 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Liverpool

32 Swansea City