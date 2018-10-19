Sheffield Wednesday: Liam Palmer hoping Friday night win over Middlesbrough will pile pressure on rivals

Determined Liam Palmer is hoping that the Owls can make the most of playing a day before their Championship rivals when they take on Middlesbrough tonight.

Wednesday host Tony Pulis' side in front of the Sky TV cameras at Hillsborough and Palmer said a win would help put the pressure on other sides who don't play until tomorrow.

Liam Palmer

He said: "It's extremely tight at the top of the table and we have had a lot of time to prepare because of the international break.

"We are on the back of a good result at Bristol and playing before everybody else can work to our advantage.

"It's always nice going into the weekend knowing you have got three points."

The Owls now sit sixth in the Championship table and a win tonight would lift them above Nottingham Forest and level with Middlesbrough on points in fourth place.