Sheffield Wednesday stars Atdhe Nuhiu and Daniel Pudil on possible collision course with England in Euro 2020 qualifiers 

Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu could face England next year after his Kosovo side were drawn with Gareth Southgate’s men in their qualifying group for Euro 2020.

Southgate's men, who reached the World Cup semi-finals in the summer, will also take on the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Montenegro next year to reach the finals, which will be staged in cities across the continent.

Giant striker Nuhiu declared his allegiance to Kosovo in 2014 and received Kosovan citizenship last year. He made his international debut, and scored, in a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Iceland.

The Kosovan FA marked the news with a cheeky tweet, which read: “To England and English fans, we gave you Rita Ora, Dua Lipa and big man Atdhe Nuhiu, now time to pay back, six points in all we ask.”

Nuhiu’s Wednesday teammate Daniel Pudil has also featured for the Czech Republic side so may also face England next year.

Elsewhere, Barry Bannan and Steven Fletcher’s Scotland are up against Belgium, Russia, Cyprus, Kazakhstan and San Marino in Group I.

Boltons ex Owl Mark Beevers with Atdhe Nuhiu......Pic Steve Ells

England have never played the Czechs in a competitive match since the break-up of Czechoslovakia, with one win and one draw from two previous friendly encounters.

Similarly, they have not faced Kosovo before. Kosovo only gained FIFA membership in 2016.

England beat Bulgaria home and away en route to qualification for Euro 2012 and also faced them in qualifying for the 2000 and 1980 finals.

Montenegro were qualification opponents for England for Euro 2012, and also for the 2014 World Cup finals. England have only beaten them once, drawing the other three encounters.