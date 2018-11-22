Sheffield Wednesday supporters urged to help foodbank at Derby County game

The season of goodwill is fast approaching and Sheffield Wednesday supporters are being asked to bring something a little different to their game against Derby County on Saturday.

The Owls have teamed up with S6 Foodbank, whose dedicated volunteers will host two dropoff points at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium.

Fans have been asked to non-perishable food to the drop-off points, which will be open on the South Stand bridge and at the Owls Megastore from noon until kick-off.

For more information or if you would like to donate to the S6 Foodbank visit www.sheffields6.foodbank.org.uk.