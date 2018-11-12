Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield Wednesday will host Derby County in the first match after the international break on 24 November.

Jos Luhukay’s side will be looking to build on their first clean sheet of the season, picked up at Sheffield United, while Frank Lampard will want his side to bounce back from a 3-0 humbling by Aston Villa.

Jos Luhukay and Frank Lampard

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday 24 November.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is not being shown on Sky Sports but coverage should be available on the club’s iFollow service.

How can I follow Wednesday v Derby live?

You can follow all the latest action and team news from the match on The Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Derby have a growing list of injured players and will wait to hear on the fitness of Mason Bennett and Craig Forsyth after they were forced off in their match against Aston Villa.

Mason Mount, Craig Bryson, Martyn Waghorn, George Evans and Joe Ledley were also missing for their last league game.

Wednesday are still without Kieran Lee, Sam Winnall and Gary Hooper, while David Jones and Keiren Westwood also missed their clash with Sheffield United.

Who is the referee?

Refereeing appointments are yet to be announced.

What are the betting odds?

SkyBet have have a Wednesday win at 5/2, a draw at 12/5 and a Derby win at 11/10.

What is Wednesday and Derby’s form?

Wednesday put a stop to a four match losing streak with their first clean sheet of the season in the match against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Meanwhile Derby have won two and drawn one of their last five matches, after defeat against Villa and Chelsea in the EFL Cup.