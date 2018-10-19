Sheffield Wednesday: ‘We gave two goals away too easy’ bemoans Jos Luhukay after Middlesbrough defeat

Jos Luhukay was left to bemoan poor defending after Sheffield Wednesday lost their unbeaten home record in a 2-1 defeat to new Championship leaders Middlesbrough.

After a strong first half Wednesday were cut apart easily as Mo Besic gave Boro the lead before a horrendous mistake from Tom Lees gifted the visitors a second through Britt Assombalonga.

Jos Luhukay during Sheffield Wednesday's defeat to Middlesbrough. Picture: Steve Ellis

Adam Reach volleyed in from the edge of the area to raise hopes of a late fight back but it was not to be.

And Luhukay admitted his side did not possess enough quality to win the game, though he did believe a show of ruthlessness would have earned them a draw.

He said: “It was, as we expected, a very tough game with a high intensity, a character and mentality from the first to the last minute.

“I think if we went in one or two nil at half time nobody can say anything about that.

“We had the first half completely under control. Middlesbrough had no chance and we had maybe two or three to score but we didn’t.

“In the second half we gave two goals too easy away and Middlesbrough profited from our mistakes and our defending.

“Then it is difficult to come back. They are a team that do not give a lot of chances away.

“Middlesbrough is so strong in defending with the physical and long players defending.

“We made it 2-1 and in the last ten minutes of the game you must maybe have the luck to make it 2-2.

“Today is what we expected but when we look back it was maybe possible that we could make a draw today.

“We could not win the game today. In possession we were not strong enough or good enough to bring Middlesbrough in difficult problems.”

