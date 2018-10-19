Sheffield Wednesday: ‘We were by far the better team’ says Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis after win at Hillsborough

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis felt it would have been unjust if his side had not beaten a Sheffield Wednesday outfit he praised heavily.

Wednesday were the better side in the first half but were hit with two goals in a five minute spell after the break from Mo Besic and Britt Assombalonga.

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis

Adam Reach pulled a goal back late for Wednesday sparking a late rally which ultimately ended in disappointment.

And Pulis believes it would not have been deserved had the Owls equalised.

“It’d have been really disappointing if we’d have thrown away two points tonight because we were by far the better team,” Pulis said.

“I felt we played really well. I thought for 77 minutes we controlled the game really well.

“They’ve been on a great run of form Sheffield Wednesday.

“They’ve got some fantastic players and a deep squad. They’ve got good players at this club.

“To come here and win that way was very good.”

