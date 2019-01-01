Steve Bruce agrees deal to become Sheffield Wednesday manager

Steve Bruce is understood to have agreed a deal to become Sheffield Wednesday's new manager.

Sources close to the Championship club say the appointment is poised to be announced in the next 24 hours.

Steve Bruce is poised to be named Sheffield Wednesday's new manager

Wednesday made Bruce their top target after sacking Jos Luhukay following a string of poor results last month. Lee Bullen has been in caretaker charge since Luhukay's exit, guiding the Owls to two victories and two draws.

Discussions between Bruce and Owls officials have been ongoing since Luhukay's departure and an agreement was reached with the 58-year-old tonight.

Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, who have worked with Bruce at previous club Aston Villa, were in the stands for the Owls' recent victories over Preston North End and Middlesbrough.

Bruce, who told the Owls he wanted to spend Christmas and New Year with his family after losing both parents in 2018, is in line to take charge of their FA Cup third round clash at home to Luton Town this Saturday.

Northumberland-born Bruce boasts a wealth of experience and has a proven track record in the second-tier. He kicked off his managerial career as a player boss at Sheffield United in July 1998.

Bruce has also been manager at Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic (twice), Crystal Palace, Birmingham City, Sunderland, Hull City and Villa.

Bruce, the former Manchester United defender, has won promotion to the Premier League four times in spells with Hull City and Birmingham City. He was in charge of the Tigers team that beat Wednesday in the 2016 Championship play-off final.

Bruce was was interviewed for the England job before the appointment of Sam Allardyce in July 2016.

His last job was at Villa. Bruce moved to Villa Park in October 2016 after the club parted company with Roberto Di Matteo in what was their first Championship season after relegation from the Premier League. Villa finished 13th that year but Bruce led the Midlands club to the 2018 play-off final, which they lost to Fulham at Wembley.

After a run of just one league victory in nine outings, Bruce was sacked as Villa boss in early October. His Villa tenure reached breaking point when he was booed and jeered by the club's disgruntled fanbase after a 3-3 draw with Preston North End. Bruce endured chants of 'we want Brucie out' from angry Villa fans against Preston, with a supporter throwing a cabbage at him before the fixture.

Bruce was the first manager to lose their job in the Championship this season.