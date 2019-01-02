Steve Bruce pictured outside city centre hotel as he prepares to take over at Sheffield Wednesday 

Steve Bruce has arrived in Sheffield as he prepares to take over as Wednesday’s new manager.

The Star revealed on Tuesday that Bruce had agreed a deal to become Sheffield Wednesday’s new manager and the announcement is expected imminently.

A picture of the former Manchester United defender arriving in Sheffield has been circulating on social media with fans eagerly anticipating confirmation from the club.

Bruce is pictured meeting owner Dejphon Chansiri outside the Mercure Hotel as well as Stephen Clemence who worked with Bruce at previous club Aston Villa.

Clemence had already fuelled speculation about Bruce being appointed manager when he was seen in the stands for the Owls’ wins over Preston North End and Middlesbrough.

Wednesday made Bruce their top target after sacking Jos Luhukay following a string of poor results last month. Lee Bullen has been in caretaker charge since Luhukay's exit, guiding the Owls to two victories and two draws.

Sheffield Wednesday set to announce Steve Bruce as manager

Discussions between Bruce and Owls officials have been ongoing since Luhukay's departure and an agreement was reached with the 58-year-old tonight.

Bruce, who told the Owls he wanted to spend Christmas and New Year with his family after losing both parents in 2018, is in line to take charge of their FA Cup third round clash at home to Luton Town this Saturday.