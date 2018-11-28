This is how long it has been since Sheffield Wednesday were last awarded a penalty 

Sheffield Wednesday ended their long wait for a win last night with a 1-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough.

Tom Lees scored the only goal of the game to ease the pressure on Jos Luhukay and lift Wednesday to 14th in the Championship.

The victory was Wednesday’s first win in seven games since their 2-1 away win over Bristol City on Sunday, October 7.

It’s been 51 days since that last win but the Owls’ wait for a penalty has been even longer than that.

Sheffield Wednesday have endured the second longest penalty drought of any side in the English Football League.

They have clocked up 19 games and 109 days since Fernando Forestieri scored a second-half equaliser against Hull City back in August.

However, their Yorkshire rivals Leeds United have had to wait an incredible 54 matches since they were last awarded a spot kick.

The only side who have had to wait longer than Leeds are Burnley with Sean Dyche’s side waiting 56 games to be awarded a penalty.