Tributes pour in for Sheffield Wednesday fan who died after watching Barcelona to celebrate his 50th birthday

Touching tributes have been paid to a Sheffield Wednesday fan who died after suffering a heart attack in Barcelona where he was celebrating his 50th birthday.

Mark Hague died after watching the football match between Barcelona and Valencia at the Nou Camp stadium on Saturday.

Mark Hague, pictured with his daughter Molly.

The dad-of-one was visiting the city with his wife Alison and would have turned 50 on Monday.

His friend Richard Greaves said: "He was a fantastic guy with a wide network of friends who are all now heartbroken.

"With the response on social media, I am now beginning to realise just how many lives he touched."

Lifelong Wednesday season-ticket holder Mark, of Kimberworth, Rotherham, had been to the La Liga game between Barcelona and Valencia.

He was on his way to meet his wife after the match when he fell ill and Mr Greaves said it was understood he had suffered a heart attack.

Mr Greaves said: "He left the Nou Camp and was on his way back to his hotel when he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest by all accounts.

"It's all been very sudden and it's hit us all like a sledge hammer. It's just so shocking for us all to come to terms with."

Mr Hague, who was also known as 'Haggis' to his friends, was a director of a Mexborough-based roofing merchants.

His body is awaiting repatriation from Spain and he leaves behind his wife Alison and 19-year-old daughter Molly.

Mr Greaves said: "I knew he was a popular man but it's only when horrible things like this happen that you realise just how popular."

Mr Greaves added Wednesday fans may be planning their own tribute at the Owls' game against reading at Hillsborough on Saturday.

He said: "It's all very raw and it's just an awful situation for everyone.

"He was very fit and went to the gym regularly - it's just such a shock."

Mr Greaves said funeral details were yet to be arranged.