Push on, plea by Barnsley coach Jamie Clapham after improved performances

Assistant coach Jamie Clapham wants Barnsley to keep pushing on now their performances are back to an acceptable level.

The Reds suffered a severe slump in form by losing five games in a row.

Paul Heckingbottom’s charges are looking to end a winless streak of nine matches after drawing with Preston North End.

However, two clean sheets in three games has given management something to be pleased about.

Clapham said: “We’d have liked to have taken all three [points], but the performance levels have improved for some of them in the past three games.

“You can see that’s coming back so we’re pleased with that and we’ll just keep going.

“Any manager will tell you afterwards that they think their team has done enough to win the game.

“I thought it was an entertaining game for the fans - two high energy teams going at each other.

“Obviously results govern certain things, but we’ll always look at the performances. We’ll always look at where we’ve come from, where we’re going and where we’re trying to get to.”

Although performances have been positive, and the Reds have kept two timely clean sheets, the lack of goals is becoming a worry for Heckingbottom.

The manager has been vocal about his desire to bring in a striker in January who poses a different threat to what the club already have at their disposal.

The last time the Reds scored two goals was at the beginning of November against Birmingham City - their last win.

They put four past Burton Albion in the game before.

A proven Championship striker will be tough to find with the Reds’ budget, so it will likely be a loan deal from a Premier League club or abroad.