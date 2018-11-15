Rogers seals it after Bowland fires in double for Norton Sportsman in Sheffield’s Blades Super Draw Football League

Staying at the summit of the CBC Premier Division are Norton Sportsman after they saw off an understrength Wickersley 4-2.

Brad Bowland gave Sportsman the lead when he latched onto a through ball to fire but the visitors were level at the interval thanks to a delightful finish from Brad Carroll.

Mosborough Whites in action against Beighton Magpies

Two goals in the early stages of the second half from Bowland; with his second of the game; and a clever flick from Callum Frith seemed to have put the home side in charge but Michael Cuckson pulled the visitors back within one. However, with Wickersley chasing the equalising goal, Sportsman secured the win when Danny Rogers stabbed home from close range on a counter attack.

Only one point behind are defending champions Stannington Village as they won the big game at Wadsley Bridge Pheasant, a team they face in the Sunday Senior Cup next week. Lewis Dickinson gave Village the lead when he latched onto a diagonal pass from Shaun Flynn and finished excellently from an acute angle. The same two combined for the second goal, Dickinson teeing up Flynn whose first time effort found the net. A third followed straight after the half time restart, Jimmy Middleton’s shot was well saved by the Pheasant keeper but Callum Pinhorn put the rebound away. Joe Slater tucked away a penalty for Pheasant but it could have been more convincing if Stannington had taken chances offered up.

Intake Old Boys and Woodseats Club served up a goal fest in their encounter, shaking hands after a remarkable 5-5 draw. Club looked well in control at half time when they led 4-1 but Intake showed incredible resolve to take a share of the spoils with a brilliant second half comeback. Elliott Coles netted a brace for Intake as did Lewis Whittaker for Club whilst a long range screamer from Josh Barringham ripped into the Club net with Shaun Garwell also netting. Liam Bryan, Dimtri White and Sam Read found the net for Club but Chris Bell volleyed home after a goalmouth scramble in the final minute to give Intake a well-earned point.

Redmires recovered from 2-1 deficit in their game against a patched up Handsworth Old Crown, to eventually take the points with a 5-2 away win. Goals from Ben Shackshaft and Liam Greenfield sandwiched a Jon Wall effort to hand Old Crown the lead but Dave Knaggs’ side dominance in the game eventually as they hit four goals without response to secure three points.

Andy Bath, Chris Cottyn, Jake Schofield and an own goal proved the difference in the end.

It’s still a maximum point haul for Division One leaders as they overcame bottom of the table Mosborough Reds 4-2 in their latest game. Two goals in the opening twelve minutes from Josh Gibson and Andy Harrison put the leaders in command early and it became 3-0 when Antony Holmes netted with eleven minutes left in that opening half. An own goal in the opening five minutes of the second half gave Reds a lifeline but Matty Ord restored Forum’s three goal lead just after the hour. Alix Sorsby drilled home a superb effort from the edge of the area after a well worked Reds short corner routine with sixteen minutes left but Forum saw it home to make it eight wins from eight.

Michael Blythen’s hat-trick for Cotts ensured they remained second as they edged past Southey Social by the odd goal in five. Blythen put his side two goals to the good at the interval but Ryan Damms continued his own personal goalscoring streak when he netted on the hour. Southey ramped up the pressure with Kieran Hopkinson twice going close for an equaliser.

Blythen put the home side 3-1 ahead with an effort that Southey believed was offside, and despite Ryan Whitney pulling a second goal back for the visitors almost immediately, Cotts hung for the win.

Crookes FC edged a classic encounter with Royal Earl by the odd goal in seven to remain third.

After going behind, Earl responded with three goals of their own thanks to Sam Smith, Mike Towey and Billy Wright. But in a game that was a credit to the league as a whole, Crookes took the points on the day with Liam Cartledge and Matt Cowen both netting doubles. Cobden View continue to rise in the table thanks to a 3-2 success at Norton Oaks A. After a goalless first half, Brad Hardy gave Oaks the lead on the hour but Cobden replied with three of their own thanks to a brace from Joe Taylor (one from the penalty spot) and Mike McVay. Martin Lee pulled one back with five minutes to go to set up the grandstand finish but Oaks couldn’t find a leveller.

The final game in the middle division had goals a plenty as Norton Oaks B and Civil Sports A shared the league’s second 5-5 draw of the end. Oaks were always in the lead but couldn’t hold for a much needed first win of the season as Civil grabbed their equaliser in the final minute. Nasa Meah led the scoring for Oaks with a couple and these were added to by Jack Peake, Oli West and Jordan Holland.

Civil played their part and had a couple from James Brown, and single strikes from Leon Howarth, Josh Corker and player-manager Gary Eades hitting the home net.

Mosborough Whites remain top of Division Two as they recovered from going behind to a young and spirited Beighton Magpies side that had goalkeeper Ryan Featherstone playing his first game in two years Danny King had fired an unstoppable bullet of a shot to give Magpies the lead but Whites started to control matters and ran out 6-1 victors thanks to a Chris Howard treble and additional efforts from Luke Walker, Julian Lawrence and Jordan Meadows.

It proved to a sour game for third placed Cadbury as they slipped to a 5-1 loss to Wadsley Horse and Jockey who rode away the points. Reece James and George Scott both notched doubles for Jockey with a penalty from Lewis Smith completing the nap hand; making Richard Hales’ effort for Cadbury just a mere consolation. A superb curling effort from Ricardo Stewart put Boynton Sports ahead at Woodseats Chantrey after quarter of an hour but the home side levelled when Rhys Oakes centred for Brad Gray to head the leveller after an hour’s play. Marcus Gordon restored Boynton’s lead within minutes and the win was secure when Curtis Priday’s free-kick found the net via a Chantrey deflection.

Karl Fox put Brinsworth Phoenix ahead from the penalty spot in their game at Shakey, only for the home side to be on level terms at the interval when Shakey’s Andrew Redfern netted a spot kick of their own. The winner came from Phoenix Jack Hawkes’ whose superb run was capped with a cool finish past the home keeper. Civil Sports B are still looking for a point of sorts as they slipped to an 8-4 home loss to Colley. Alex Cowlishaw hit a hat-trick for Civil, Joe Taylor added another but they were undone as both Chris Fowler and Danny Parker returned to Green Lane to score a brace apiece whilst Billy Thorley, Faisal Miladi, Ragen Dempsey and Matt Jebson netted for the visitors who recovered from a 4-2 deficit to score six unanswered goals and leave their hosts stunned.

FIXTURES IN BRIEF

SUNDAY SENIOR CUP: Terminus Tavern v Renishaw Rangers; WB Pheasant v Stannington Village; Woodseats Club v Conisbrough Conyers SUNDAY JUNIOR CUP AFC Schoolboy v Sheffield Sixs; Crookes FC v Boynton Sports; Eckington U21 v Cotts FC; Royal Earl v The Pewter Pot; Sheffield Legends v Mosborough Whites; Southey Social v Woodhouse Juniors; Wombwell Main Youth v Cobden View CBC PREMIER Redmires v Chapeltown RBL; Oughtibridge WM v Norton Sportsman; Wickersley Youth OV v Handsworth OC DIVISION ONE Mosborough Reds v Civil Sports A; Norton Oaks A v Forum DIVISION TWO Brinsworth Phoenix v Shakey; Civil Sports B v Cadbury; Colley v Woodseats Chantrey