Rotherham United 1 Blackburn 1: Millers’ wait for an away win in Championship goes on

For six glorious minutes, Rotherham thought that this was finally going to be the day.

When Michael Smith headed the Millers into a 75th-minute lead at Blackburn, they could smell their first Championship away win in 34 attempts.

Not since the 4-0 success at MK Dons in April 2016 had the Millers won on the road at this level and here they were, a goal to the good with only 15 minutes to go.

But it proved too good to be true and by the 81st minute they were pegged back by Bradley Dack’s leveller.

It was the least that Blackburn deserved, having given Rotherham a bit of a tanking either side of half-time, with Marek Rodak again proving to be a solid last line of defence.

Because of that, even though they let a lead slip, this was a positive result for Paul Warne’s men and it means they are now five games unbeaten and have picked up three successive away draws.

Warne said: “It does feel like possibly two points thrown away but on the entirety of the game I think it’s a point well earned.

“There’s no way I could look you in the face and say Blackburn didn’t deserve to score because they definitely did and the lads know that.”

The Millers don’t usually like visiting Ewood Park, having not won there since 1979, and had it not been for Rodak it would have been another long afternoon.

The Slovakian saved early on from A’mari Bell and then ensured his side stayed level with a brilliant stop to turn Adam Armstrong’s shot on to the crossbar before the break.

He was kept even busier after the break as he produced a double save off Elliott Bennett and Danny Graham, who also had an effort cleared off the line by Richard Wood, before making another stop to deny Dack.

With it seeming only a matter of time before Blackburn opened the scoring, Smith stunned them by nodding home Ryan Williams’ deep cross.

It was just the third time in those 34 away games that the Millers had taken the lead.

But it lasted just six minutes as Dack rammed home from close range in the 81st minute, though replays later showed him to be offside.

“Their goal is offside,” Warne added. “I’m not being a baby about it because they definitely deserved a goal.

“But it’s just disappointing that we might have hung on for three points which would have made it a very good day.”