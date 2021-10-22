Sheffield football team with boys and girls teams gain a permanent home and facilities

The club currently works with and supports more than 250 young people with football skills, and they hope to now expand the offer to even more young people across the city.

Louise Haigh MP with Paul Rodgers and Pete Sutton from AFC Norton Woodseats

Over the years, they have supported hundreds of young people, both boys and girls, to learn not just football skills, but also skills to work together as a team and helped raise their self-esteem.

“They have offered sessions to young people at an affordable price meaning that everyone across the city has the opportunity to take part in events and learn new skills. They certainly are an invaluable part of the community and I’m so proud of the amazing volunteers that have grown the club into a roaring success.

“I know that AFC Norton Woodseats will now move forward and go from strength to strength. Well done to everyone at AFC Norton Woodseats in securing this permanent home.”

Paul Rodgers, Chairman, AFC Norton Woodseats, said:

“Over the coming weeks and months, we’ll have more than 150 of our kids playing on the site and almost 200 training on the 2g pitches through the winter. We are looking for support to upgrade our pitches to 4g so that young people can play and train all year round.