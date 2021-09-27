The Ambers looked to be suffering from an FA Cup hangover after falling two goals behind in the first half against Hemsworth Miners Welfare but goals from former Alfreton striker Sam Smith and midfielder Thomas Roebuck pulled them level.

Visitors Hemsworth regained the lead just two minutes later, however, before efforts from forward Jack Harrison, Roebuck and left-back Richard Tootle sealed the win.

Russ Eagle’s side now turn their attention to a huge FA Cup tie against Pontefract Collieries next weekend.

Hallam FC continued their fine form with a 4-0 win. Photo: Hallam FC.

Elsewhere, Sheffield FC were thrashed 5-1 by County Durham-based Shildon in the Northern Premier League East Division.

Jordan Walshaw’s second-half consolation was all Sheffield had to show for their efforts.

The result leaves them fifteenth in the table. They are back in action at home to Hebburn Town on Saturday.

Much-improved Stocksbridge Park Steels had a free weekend in the Northern Premier League East but take on North Gawber Colliery in the first round of the Sheffield Senior Cup on Monday evening.

Craig Denton’s free-scoring Hallam FC continued their fine form by thrashing Rainworth Miners Welfare 4-0 on the road.

Towering defender Chris Salt and Josh Scully got the goals for Hallam either side of a brace from Chris Wood.

The result moves the Countrymen up to third in the Northern Counties East League Division One