Sheffield United: Scotland boss says John Fleck has already made an impact after linking-up with his country’s senior squad

John Fleck has been praised by Scotland manager Alex McLeish following his first training session with the national squad.

The Sheffield United midfielder, who has been drafted into McLeish's squad ahead of the UEFA Nations League meeting with Israel at Hampden Park, met his new team mates for the first time following their return from Albania.

Logistical problems forced Fleck to miss the game in Shkoder but could win his first senior cap in a game which could see Scotland promoted to League B of the new competition.

"John trained today and looked extremely comfortable," said McLeish. "His composure on the ball was excellent. He's a very comfortable player and slotted in no problem."

Speaking after Scot's arrival at Oriam, Scotland's elite training centre, McLeish added: "Confidence is very high. I can tell, I can feel it, I can see it in the eyes.

"We know that we have home advantage and a very good opportunity to do this. And these players can do this. It is a huge game for us.

"As I said, the players are showing the body language I would like to see from a team that is going into a very important game."

Scotland's Steven Fletcher (second left), John Fleck (centre) and James Forrest (right) work-out ahead of the Israel clash: Jane Barlow/PA Wire. EDITORIAL USE ONLY