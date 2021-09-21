Billy Sharp reveals his pride at making 300th appearance for Sheffield United after marking occasion with a goal against Hull City

Billy Sharp of Sheffield Utd and Di'Shon Bernard of Hull City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Sharp, a Sheffielder who grew up watching the Blades from the Bramall Lane terraces, put United ahead against Hull and could have had a second after winning a penalty shortly before half-time.

His effort was saved well by Hull goalkeeper Matt Ingram, but the miss didn’t prove too costly as two second-half headers from defender John Egan saw United run out comfortable winners despite Keane Lewis-Potter pulling a goal back.

“It’s a proud moment to play 300 games for this club,” Sharp said afterwards.

“I’ve been pleased with my form of late even when I haven’t got on the scoresheet. I’m disappointed with the penalty, but the most important thing is the win.

“I was disappointed with my touch [in the penalty incident, when he was fouled by Jacob Greaves after being played through on goal by the impressive Morgan Gibbs-White].

“He did get the ball but he got me first, so it’s a penalty.

“He [goalkeeper Ingram] went early. I hit it reasonably well but he’s gone early. I’m not one of those who watches the goalkeeper, so fair play to him.

“I was disappointed to miss it but I’m delighted it hasn’t cost us, so I’ll sleep tonight.”