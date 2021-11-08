Wilder, who led the Blades to two promotions in three seasons on their way to the Premier League, joins the club having been out of the game since March.

Warnock left by mutual consent having broken the record for the most matches presided over in league football during the week. His last match in the post saw Boro draw 1-1 at West Bromwich Albion.

Middlesbrough will be Wilder’s sixth club having also managed Alfreton, Halifax Town, Oxford United and Northampton Town.

A statement released by the Riverside club also confirmed that Wilder’s long-time assistant at Bramall Lane, Alan Knill, will join him in the Middlesbrough dugout.

Warnock said in a parting shot: “I am disappointed how it’s ended up but nothing surprises me really. I found out this morning with a call to say they were going in a different direction.

“I felt I deserved a bit more than that. But it’s not to be. I wish them all the best. Whoever comes in will get a great set of lads and some support in the transfer window.”

He added: “I am proud of my managerial record and I can’t see it being beaten in the modern day. It was hard coming into the club during the pandemic but to take the club through that and come out the other side, I am proud.”

