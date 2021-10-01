"He's a legend" - Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp visits local pub as part of new Sky Sports campaign

Sky released the film which features Billy and captures the thoughts of the licensee, staff and regulars of Greene King pub, The Big Tree in Woodseats.

The Big Tree was famously adorned in over 1,000 feet of flags to celebrate Euro 2020 and is just a short drive from Bramall Lane.

The video has been published across Sky Sports’ social media accounts where it has racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

Billy Sharp.

In the video Sharp returns to The Big Tree, the local he frequented growing up as a young Sheffield United fan.

After recording the interview at the pub, he meets the staff and regulars, signing shirts and posing for selfies.

The Big Tree manager Adam Chamberlain described Sharp as: “A local icon, a legend. He’s loved by many, worshipped by more.”

Assistant manager Nigel Davy said: “He’s from Sheffield, a Sheffield United fan himself, you can tell how much he puts into it and how much he loves it himself’.”

The Big Tree, in Sheffield, England, June 29, 2021 covered in flags for Euro 2020.

Chris Conchie, Head of Sport at Greene King, said: “It was a huge honour to welcome Billy Sharp to the Big Tree and we’re thrilled at how well the film has been received by supporters and customers.

"There’s nothing that can quite replicate celebrating those huge sport moments at the pub with friends and family which is why we go the extra mile to make our pubs your home of pub sport.