United went into the international break without a win to their name in league action since being relegated to the Championship, picking up only two points from their five league games under new boss Slavisa Jokanović.

The Blades already trail Jokanović’s former club and league leaders Fulham by 11 points in the formative Championship table, but the United owner is confident that his side can turn it around under Jokanović.

“Always logic will prevail. You can have a run of bad luck where you don’t score but if you have good players, they will snap out of it,” the Prince said, speaking on the Sheff United Way podcast.

“I think we’ll get better. I really dread play-offs so I pray we finish first or second. With our record in the play-offs we’re asking for heart attacks that we don’t need.”

United, of course, have never tasted success in the end-of-season shootout and have too often fallen at the last hurdle of the play-off final.

“I think we will definitely be in the top six and I can tell you, if we go into the play-offs the two or three games, I will not watch,” the Prince, whose side signed four players on loan in the last transfer window, added.

“I have never taken defeats well but before, I forgot it in one or two days.

“Now, because of the last 18 months, it’s starting to affect me more, and my daughters and wife as well. I don’t like this.

“At the end of the day, it’s a game. I have more at stake because it affects me financially in many other ways. I really believe that, even if we didn’t bring in any players, the team will improve.

H.R.H Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa'ud speaks at a press conference: Simon Bellis/Sportimage