The steps Rhian Brewster is taking to kickstart his Sheffield United career after Liverpool move

The former Liverpool man has endured a torrid time of things at Bramall Lane since a club-record move, worth up to £23.5m, to South Yorkshire just over a year ago.

Brewster has found the back of the net once in United colours, in a Carabao Cup win over Carlisle United, and hasn’t featured in a league game since being named as a late replacement for the injured Sander Berge just before kick-off in United’s win at Hull City almost a month ago.

But the striker has spent extra time with England U21 coaches Cole and Lescott in the international break, working on finishing, movement and fitness, ahead of a return to United’s Shirecliffe training base later this week.

Carl Asaba, the former Blades striker, told The Star over the weekend that Brewster can still become a big hit at Bramall Lane despite his tribulations in front of goal so far.

And Brewster was sought out for attention by England U21 boss Lee Carsley and his coaching staff over the break, ahead of a return to his club following Monday night’s clash with Andorra.

“There is a fine balance,” Carsley admitted.

“They’re not our players, but they are our players at the same time. I’d never speak to a player regarding their club form or commentate on that.

Rhian Brewster of England (Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“It’s always about how they are feeling, how they are getting on and offering help. It’s important that they know we are there if they need us.

“We won’t impose ourselves on them but it’s good to have someone independent who you can ring up for a chat.”

Brewster linked up on international duty with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, the U21 skipper and a friend of Brewster since the pair were seven years old.

“Rhian is always a confident lad, no matter if things are going well or aren’t going so well,” he said.

“He’s a very important player for us, as are so many others. I’m sure he’ll continue scoring goals as he has. The way we’re playing we will be creating chances for him and our other forward players, so I’m sure when his chance does come, he will take it.

“He’s like a brother to me. He went to Liverpool later on in his career but we kept in touch. He’s a fantastic player and a fantastic person. In the career of every footballer there are going to be times where it’s going to be difficult. We’re all going to experience that.

“He’s having a time right now where he’s finding his feet again. He’s going through it quite well, quite mature, understanding that he just needs to keep his head down. I’m sure he’ll come out the other side scoring goals for Sheffield again.”