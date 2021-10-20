What Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White told his Sheffield United teammates after being sent off against Millwall

Morgan Gibbs-White told his Sheffield United teammates that he felt contact before going down in the Millwall penalty area, in the incident that led to him being sent off in Tuesday’s disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to the Lions.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 5:00 pm

The Wolves loanee will miss Sunday’s South Yorkshire derby at Barnsley after being shown a second yellow card against Millwall, after referee Matthew Donohue felt he dived in an attempt to win a penalty.

Gibbs-White had earlier been booked for a lunge on Jake Cooper and watched helplessly from the sidelines as Cooper scored an injury-time winner for the Lions, after Billy Sharp’s penalty had cancelled out Jed Wallace’s opener.

“Morgs getting sent off stalled us a little bit again,” Sharp said.

Former Blades boss Bruce considers retirement after being sacked by Newcastle

“I’ve not seen it again so I don’t know, but he said he felt something so he went down, which you would do.

“I just don’t get why their player didn’t go off as well. You’d have to ask the referee that.”

Sharp was referring to an incident in the second half when George Saville, already on a yellow card, fouled the advancing John Fleck as he drove through midfield.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United walks past manager Slavisa Jokanovic after being sent off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Millwall at Bramall Lane on October 19, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Gibbs-White red card - make up your own mind

It was the clearest “professional foul” many in the ground could remember but Donohue did not agree – much to the frustration of everyone connected with United, and no doubt to Saville’s relief.

“We all didn't want VAR, we had it in the Premier League... it evens itself out over the season but at the minute, it's going against us,” Sharp added.

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Billy SharpMillwallWolvesVAR