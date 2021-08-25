Why Slavisa Jokanovic believes Sheffield United can take momentum of cup win into Saturday's league clash at Luton

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the winner against Derby County: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

The Blades booked their place in the next round of the EFL Cup after coming from behind to beat Wayne Rooney’s Derby, thanks to goals from Luke Freeman and substitute Billy Sharp.

United now have two wins in their two cup games so far, a stark contrast to their poor league season which has seen them pick up one point in four outings.

And the Serb admitted: "It's important, especially after the start of the season. We expect to be at a better level.

"We didn't perform in the first 45 minutes. We moved the shape of the team, found a bit more quality in the second half and scored two goals.

"I can complain about some of the positioning and concentration, but I cannot complain about the effort.

"Billy Sharp was clever for a lot of years and still is clever. He's a really good option for us. He's still scoring.

"This is good for our mentality and it will help ahead of the Luton game."

The Blades travel to Kenilworth Road for the first time since 2006 this weekend sitting second bottom of the formative Championship table. Luton are in 11th place, with two wins and two defeats from their four games to date.

But the Hatters are also keen to bounce back from a 5-0 hammering at home to Birmingham City in their last outing last weekend.

Earlier this week Slavisa spoke of how the squad needed ‘a little bit of fresh blood.’

Jokanovic has placed Manchester United winger Amad Diallo and a replacement for Arsenal-bound goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the top of his wanted list.

Acquiring defender Ben Davies on loan from Liverpool is the only piece of business United have so far completed since the window reopened.

He said: “You can’t change a squad in one transfer window but we are talking about numbers and names and we hope to find a way to bring some new blood in over the next few days.”