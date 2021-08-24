Dominic Iorfa highlights new Sheffield Wednesday mentality after putting pen to paper at Hillsborough

This summer has seen a big turnover of players for the Owls following a number of exits and 13 new senior signings to date, but new deals for Iorfa and Josh Windass could be viewed as being as important as any new faces being brought in.

Iorfa has been a key component of Wednesday’s unbreached defensive line after keeping five consecutive clean sheets in all competitions, and he admits that there’s a renewed sense of positivity around the place after a difficult 2020/21 campaign.

Speaking to the club after penning his new contract, the 26-year-old, “We’re in a new league, and it’s basically a new team in terms of the amount of new faces… There’s real optimism around the place, things are looking up, things are looking bright and it feels like a good place to be at. We’ve started the season well - and long may it continue.”

He went on to talk about the collective effort of the group with regards to the clean sheets that have been kept, insisting that it’s not just the defence that is to thank for the fact that they’re yet to concede this season.

Iorfa said, “As a collective we’ve all been helping each other out - from the strikers, to the midfielders, to the defenders. Getting clean sheets is something we want, it’s something we pride ourselves on, and when we were 2-0 up there was a real togetherness on the pitch.

“Everyone was looking around at each other saying, ‘Look, we get the clean sheet, we don’t concede’. I think having that mindset, that mentality, will stand us in good stead for the season ahead.”

The defender is expected to start once again this weekend as the Owls go up against Morecambe, and will be well aware of the fact that a victory should keep them sitting pretty at the top of the League One table for a little while longer.