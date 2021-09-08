‘I’ve come back more mature…’ - Saido Berahino opens up on his Sheffield Wednesday switch in first Owls interview

Saido Berahino is delighted to sign for Sheffield Wednesday. (via SWFC's YouTube)

Berahino was a surprised deadline day acquisition for the Owls after they managed to strike a deal with Zulte Waragem for his permanent transfer to Hillsborough, however he had to undergo his medical in Belgium and then undergo a five-day quarantine on his arrival back on English soil.

Now, having visited Middlewood Road for the first time, the 28-year-old striker has opened up on his return to the UK to work under Darren Moore.

He told the club, “I knew about the interest a couple of weeks into the transfer window… So my agent got to work, spoke to my old club, and expressed how much I’d like to come home and play under a manager like Mooro. I was really happy that it got over the line.

“I had to do my medical in Belgium, which was a bit strange, but it all went well and I’m really happy to be here.

“It’s been a weird one… Signing for a big club like this and not being able to meet anyone. I was at home isolating myself from everyone for five days. It was really boring. But the positive was that it gave me time to rest – I had a full preseason in Belgium so now my batteries are fully charged and I’m ready to go.”

And he agrees with his new manager about having unfinished business in England, saying, “In England people got one great season out of me, and the rest is well documented. That’s all in the past now, but I’m looking forward it. I’ve come back a more mature player, I’m aware of what I need to work on and what my strengths are. I’m looking forward to working hard and showing my talent again.”