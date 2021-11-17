Adeniran pulled up with a hamstring injury and looks set to be added to a growing list of injury concerns to major players at S6.

The games keep coming for the Owls and there seems to be no letting up with the injury worries. Marvin Johnson has also been ruled out for the foreseeable.

Jordon Garrick scored a brace and Ryan Hardie bagged in a breezy 3-0 win for the home side.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore spoke about his side's injury struggles after their 3-0 FA Cup defeat at Plymouth Argyle.

“I looked at the team tonight and the balance was all over the place, it just wasn’t right,” Moore said.

“We lost a couple of players and tried to continue with the same format but it just wasn’t there. Coming down here to the league leaders, it was a game too far and the balance just was not right.

“This is an injury crisis I’ve not been involved with in 30 years in the game. It’s a concern and something we need to look into.

“We can’t allow a repeat keep happening. Today was a bridge too far in terms of the players at our disposal. The bigger concern for me is getting a couple of players back and making sure we keep them back. That has to be the procedure now.

“The games are coming thick and fast, every third or fourth day we’re playing. We have to keep this squad of players on the pitch.

“I’m hopeful over the next couple of weeks we’ll get one or two back to add to it and give us more options.”

Jaden Brown, Barry Bannan and Joe Wildsmith all made errors in the lead-up to Plymouth’s goals.

“That’s the most disappointing thing, we’ve lost 3-0 to three clear errors,” Moore said.

“At the same time, the balance just wasn’t right. It was three mistakes. I just want two or three players back so we can freshen things up.