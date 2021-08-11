He’s been announced as the club’s latest arrival – number 13 for the summer.

Sow, who can play anywhere across the front three, ended last season playing as a centre forward for RKC Waalwijk, and he’ll no doubt have been brought in to help boost Moore’s strikeforce ahead of what is due to be a tough League One campaign over the course of 2021/22.

The club confirmed his arrival on Tuesday evening, saying, “The Owls have signed Dutch forward Sylla Sow on a permanent contract, subject to international clearance… Sow, who can operate through the middle or out wide, becomes the latest addition in a busy transfer window for Wednesday.”

It’s also been suggested that Sow could be in line to make his first appearance in blue and white this coming Saturday against Doncaster Rovers – although that will depend on what happens between now and the Owls’ first home game of the season.

If he is cleared to play, then there is the potential for five new debuts against Rovers, with Lewis Gibson, George Byers, Theo Corbeanu and Lee Gregory joining Sow on the list of new signings who have yet to pull on a blue and white shirt.

Wednesday face their South Yorkshire neighbours at 3pm on Saturday at Hillsborough.