Sheffield Wednesday revolution continues with NINTH summer signing and tenth looks imminent

Byers, aged 25, joins the club from Swansea City and will be a permanent addition to the squad. He has signed a two-year deal with an undisclosed sell-on clause, Swansea said in a statement.

He will wear the number 14 shirt and will join what was already a fierce battle for minutes in the middle of the Owls’ midfield.

A ball-playing midfielder, he is no stranger to League One having played the second half of last season at Portsmouth, where he made 14 league appearances.

The pass master is a former Scotland youth international and rose through the ranks at Watford before making the move to South Wales in 2016. He became a central figure for the Swans but fell down the pecking order after one or two injuries and as managers changed.

Byers will be available for the trip to The Valley subject to international clearance. It is hoped striker Florian Kamberi may also be available to make his debut after he missed out on Sunday’s Carabao Cup match having missed the clearance deadline.

In a short note to Wednesdayites, Byers wrote on Twitter: “New chapter. Unbelievable feeling to sign for this massive football club. Can’t wait to play at Hillsborough again! Super excited to see where this journey goes. Let’s Go.”

With 13 senior men having left the club since the end of last season, Moore’s incoming tally has risen to nine and counting.

Despite the huge turnover, more business is expected as Wednesday boss Darren Moore continues to fine-tune things heading into Saturday’s league curtain-raiser at Charlton Athletic.

Sheffield Wednesday are thought to be closing in on another new signing, with experienced attacker, Marvin Johnson, said to be not far away from completing a move as the Telegraph went to press.