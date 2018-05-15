South Yorkshire teenager Josh Shelley signs footballing scholarship at American university

Josh Shelley is off to the USA to play football full-time - while studying at an American university.

The central midfielder will take a degree in sports management at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, where he will combine his academic studies with playing college ‘soccer’.

Josh, 19, who was educated at Stocksbridge High School before taking a BTEC Diploma at Barnsley College, was put in contact with the Iowa university via Sporting Solutions, a company which helps youngsters develop their sporting career and education.

Josh was offered a place on Sporting Solutions’ scholarship programme due to his good sporting ability and his strong academic track record. He had a number of different scholarship offers from universities across Americabut decided to accept the offer from Clarke in Iowa.

“Without Sporting Solutions, none of this would of been possible, they have helped me through every stage of this process, “ he said.

Josh has played locally for Caribbean U21s and made his way to the national stage of the Nike Academy trials.

