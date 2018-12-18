The 10 festive fixtures that you won't want to miss in the Premier League, Championship and SPL

From title clashes, derbies and some of the biggest names in UK football, the football festive rota is again, not one to be missed. We looked at 10 festive matches, streamed live on your TV, that you won't want to miss - so be sure to pop these dates in your diaries:

1. Cardiff City v Manchester United Saturday, December 22, 2018. Kick-off: 5:30pm on BT Sports. Manchester United's first game since Jose Mourinho's sacking. pa Buy a Photo

2. Aston Villa v Leeds United Sunday, December 23, 2018. Kick-off: 1:30pm on Sky Sports. Clash between two of the Championship's biggest clubs, who both have aspiration of promotion to the Premier League. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Rangers v Celtic Saturday, December 29, 2018. Kick-off: 12:30pm on Sky Sports. Second Old Firm game of the season. Need I say more? 0 Buy a Photo

4. Liverpool v Arsenal Saturday, December 29, 2018. Kick-off: 5:30pm on BT Sports. Two of the 'big six' meet at Anfield with Liverpool hoping to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League while Arsenal target a top 4 place. pa Buy a Photo

