Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Mbappe to finally move? James to Leeds, Return of CR7...
All the moves, rumours and more as the summer transfer window comes to a close
A cardboard cutout of Cristiano Ronaldo is held by supporters during the match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
It’s that time again.
We’re less than 24 hours away from the 2021 summer transfer window closing and it’s looking like a busy one.
Will Kylian Mbappe finally get his Madrid move? Who’s going to pull off the inevitable shock last minute move in the Premier League? Stick with us throughout the day for all the latest news and updates.
Deadline Day LIVE
Last updated: Thursday, 01 January, 1970, 01:00
Bellerin to Betis
Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is having a medical with Real Betis ahead of a potential loan move to the La Liga side.
Sunderland land Dajaku
It was said earlier that the Black Cats were after a Bayern Munich pair - well it looks as though one is done!
Leon Dajaku will move on a permanent deal from Munich to Union Berlin before joining up with Sunderland on a season-long loan.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek staying put
As things stand, Loftus Cheek is going nowhere...
A bit of a surprise?
Is it too late now to say sorry?
Willian has apolgised to Arsenal fans for his performances whilst at the club. The Brazilian terminated his contract this week so that he could join Corinthians.
Maitland-Niles nightmare
Things seem to be getting worse for Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles. After his Instagram post yesterday which saw him expressing his desire to be at a club where he’s ‘wanted’ - he has now been told he won’t be training with the Gunners’ first team.
Leicester for Lookman
Ademola Lookman is on his way to Leicester City from RB Leipzig. The move is a one year loan with an option to buy. It sees a return to the Premier League for Lookman who spent last season on loan with relegated Fulham.
Quiet day expected for the Toon
It probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise if you’re a Newcastle fan, but it’s expected to be a day of non-movement.
You never know, I guess...
Blackpool sign highly rated right-back
Dujon Sterling has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan from Chelsea. The right-back signed a new two-year deal with the Premier League outfit before linking up with Neil Critchley’s side.
Bayern Munich to... Sunderland?
Goalkeeper Ron Thorbert-Hoffman and winger Leon Dajaku have both in talks with the Black Cats.
Regan Slater update
Blades youngster expected to move to Hull City