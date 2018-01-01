Goalie 'Moose' earns League recognition for his Sheffield Steelers's clean sheets

Sheffield Steelers goaltender Ervins Mustukovs ended 2017 on an incredible high.

His four straight shut-outs for the club smashed all records and earned him a place in Steeler folklore.

Today, that was recognised across the British sport of ice hockey when he was named Elite League Player of the Week for the period ending December 31, 2017.

Mustukovs made 30-saves during a 4-0 victory for the Steelers against rivals Nottingham at Sheffield Arena on Boxing Day, following that performance up with another shutout 24-hours later in Nottingham as the Steelers recorded a 5-0 win at the Arena, Mustukovs making 15-saves.

The Latvian puck stoppers remarkable streak continued on Saturday 30th December, making 28-saves to shutout the Manchester Storm in a 3-0 win for the Steelers on home ice, capping off a perfect end to 2017 for the South Yorkshire side.

The victory also represented Mustukovs fourth straight shutout, having previously blanked the Braehead Clan on December 23rd, with the 33-year-old’s unbeaten streak now standing at 301 minutes and 28 seconds - a new EIHL record after passing former Sheffield goaltender Rob Dopson’s previous record of 234 minutes and 17 seconds.

Spread across six games, Mustukovs streak started against Fife on December 17th (21 minutes and 28 seconds, 5 shots) and extended through the Steelers Challenge Cup victory over Dundee on December 19th (40 minutes, 13 shots), the 3-0 win over Braehead (60 minutes, 23 shots) and into last week’s games.

Today, Steelers travel to Altrincham to take on the Manchester Storm.